Second joint project with developer Binghatti extends Mercedes‑Benz Places into the Meydan district in Dubai

Expands Mercedes‑Benz Places offering from a single landmark in Dubai and a community-focused development in Miami to a masterplanned district in the Meydan area

Stuttgart: Mercedes-Benz and Dubai-based developer Binghatti announce their second branded real-estate collaboration: Mercedes‑Benz Places | Binghatti City. Planned in the Meydan area of Dubai, the project marks Binghatti’s first masterplanned community and extends Mercedes‑Benz Places into a multi‑tower district of 9 million square feet. The development will bring together residential towers within an integrated urban ecosystem focused on design, mobility and community.

“Creating extraordinary experiences for our customers is at the core of who we are. With our next branded real estate project ‘Mercedes-Benz Places – Binghatti City’ in Dubai we are taking this promise to a new level – shaping destinations where our brand becomes something you can truly call home.”

Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales

“To partner once again with Mercedes‑Benz is a testament to our shared philosophy of excellence, precision and timeless design. ‘Mercedes‑Benz Places – Binghatti City’ is envisioned as a world-class urban experience, a place where luxury and innovation converge to create a complete city within a city. This masterplan will become one of Dubai’s most distinguished destinations and a true symbol of elevated living.”

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman Binghatti Developers

Mercedes‑Benz Places | Binghatti City is conceived as a “city within a city”. The masterplan is set to combine luxury residences with cultural and leisure areas, retail boulevards, parks and green corridors, mobility hubs, wellness and sports zones as well as dining, entertainment and community spaces. The intention is to provide daily needs within walking distance and to create a coherent living environment that connects architecture, services and mobility.

From automotive to architecture – the role of branded real estate

The announcement follows the global roll‑out of Mercedes‑Benz Places: it launched first with the initial joint project with Binghatti, a 65‑storey residential tower in Downtown Dubai, now under development. It then expanded to Miami in collaboration with JDS Development Group, Mercedes‑Benz’s first U.S. real‑estate project, where construction is progressing and sales are active. Building on these projects, the continued collaboration with Binghatti evolves the concept from a single landmark to a connected district in Dubai, continuing to translate the Mercedes‑Benz design philosophy of Sensual Purity from automotive into architecture.

Mercedes‑Benz Places reflects the company’s commitment to holistic brand experiences. By moving into branded real estate, Mercedes‑Benz is pursuing its vision of inspirational impact beyond automotive. The approach creates new places and additional touchpoints for customers, while offering residents access to advanced mobility solutions. Created together with the brand’s leading design minds, the project embodies the design language of “Sensual Purity” and draws inspiration from the sculptural refinement of its iconic automotive heritage.

Contact:

Luise Niemsch, luise.niemsch@mercedes-benz.com

Larissa Schulz, larissa.schulz@mercedes-benz.com

Further information about Mercedes-Benz is available at www.mercedes-benz.com and on our

LinkedIn channel under Mercedes-Benz AG | LinkedIn.

Press information and digital services for journalists and multipliers can be found on our

Mercedes-Benz Media online platform at media.mercedes-benz.com.

About Mercedes-Benz AG

Mercedes‑Benz AG is part of the Mercedes‑Benz Group AG with a total of around 175,000 employees worldwide and is responsible for the global business of Mercedes‑Benz Cars and Mercedes‑Benz Vans. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. Furthermore, the company aspires to be the leader in the fields of electric mobility and vehicle software. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes‑Benz brand with Mercedes‑AMG, Mercedes‑Maybach and G‑Class with their all-electric models as well as products of the smart brand. Mercedes‑Benz AG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-end passenger cars. In 2024 it sold around 2,4 million passenger cars and vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes‑Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with more than 30 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing and extending its global battery production network on three continents. As sustainability is the guiding principle of the Mercedes‑Benz strategy and for the company itself, this means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: for customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of the Mercedes‑Benz Group. The company thus takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.