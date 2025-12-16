Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has been named 'Best Islamic Bank for SMEs' at the prestigious MEA Finance Awards 2025. The recognition underscores the bank’s leadership in empowering the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector through innovative Shariah-compliant financial solutions and exceptional service.

The award highlights Emirates Islamic’s strong value proposition for SMEs, recognising its excellence in service quality, customer experience, digital capabilities and tailored Islamic products. The bank actively serves more than 45,000 SMEs, with one in 15 SMEs served by Emirates Islamic’s business banking segment, demonstrating its significant role in supporting the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In line with its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of SMEs, the bank continues to enhance its offerings. In May this year, Emirates Islamic launched Business Banking Diamond account, an elevated and bespoke proposition designed to provide a tailored banking experience for the sophisticated financial needs of established and high-value SMEs. This was further complemented by major digital innovations, strategic collaborations and increased use of advanced analytics to better understand SME behaviours, personalise solutions and proactively support business growth. These enhancements reinforce the bank's leadership in delivering Shariah-compliant banking solutions for SMEs.

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said: “This award reflects our unwavering commitment to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of SME clients while supporting the broader SME ecosystem, a vital driver of economic growth in the UAE. Through comprehensive digital services and personalised relationship management, we provide accessible, efficient and Shariah-compliant financial solutions that empower entrepreneurs and foster sustainable business growth."

Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “Being named 'Best Islamic Bank for SMEs' is a testament to our efforts to support SMEs at every stage of their journey. Through smart digital solutions, data-driven insights and Shariah-compliant offerings, we aim to equip SMEs with the tools and confidence needed to navigate today’s dynamic and competitive business environment.”The MEA Finance Industry Awards 2025 recognise financial institutions, technology solutions providers, FinTechs, service providers, and individuals for their exceptional achievements, groundbreaking services, and inspirational leadership in delivering innovative products and services of the highest value to their clients and customers across all walks of society.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

