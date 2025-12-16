Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is proud to announce that its Master of Science in Human Resource Management has been officially accredited by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), the world’s leading professional body for HR and people development. This prestigious recognition underscores the program’s academic rigor, industry relevance, and alignment with global standards in human resource management.



This accreditation affirms UDST’s commitment to delivering high-quality applied education that supports national workforce development and prepares graduates to excel in a rapidly evolving global labor market. It also strengthens the standing of the program within the region, enhancing UDST’s reputation as Qatar’s national leader in applied learning and professional advancement.



Through the CIPD accreditation, graduates of the program will automatically receive Associate CIPD status, providing them with a direct pathway to professional membership.



In celebration of the milestone, UDST acknowledges the collective efforts of faculty, administrative teams, and strategic partners who contributed to this achievement.



Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating:



“This accreditation represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver world-class, practice-focused graduate education. The recognition from CIPD reinforces the academic strength and industry relevance of our Human Resource Management program and underscores our commitment to preparing future HR leaders who can contribute meaningfully to Qatar’s socioeconomic development. We are proud to provide our students with advanced qualifications that enhance their professional opportunities and support national goals in developing human capital aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.”



The accreditation opens new opportunities for continued program development, research collaboration, and engagement with the professional HR community, benefiting students, alumni, and employers across the public and private sectors.

Prospective students, partners, and community members are invited to explore the accredited Master of Science in Human Resource Management program and the pathways it offers for leadership roles in HR and organizational development.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.



