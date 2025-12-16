Riyadh — Propeller, the venture capital firm focused on AI infrastructure with operations across MENA and the United States, announced today the launch of Kernel Camp, an annual AI infrastructure technology and deep-tech residency designed to accelerate the region’s most ambitious early-stage technology founders. The inaugural program will take place in San Francisco, Silicon Valley in April–May 2026, bringing together a cohort of MENA-based builders into the epicenter of the global AI and infrastructure ecosystem.

Kernel Camp gives founders from the MENA region a platform to refine their ideas, pressure-test their products, and expand their networks in the global hub of AI innovation with engineers, investors, and operators shaping the deep-tech landscape. Ideal applicants are technically strong, developing demo-ready products, and working full-time on companies that show early signs of traction.

The residency provides fully sponsored housing, curated workshops, weekly guest sessions, one-on-one office hours with world class builders, and site visits to leading technology companies and venture firms. The program concludes with a demo day for Propeller’s Silicon Valley community.

“Kernel Camp is a statement of our belief in the extraordinary talent emerging from the MENA region,” said Zaid Farekh, Founder & Managing Partner at Propeller. “This residency gives founders the chance to accelerate their product’s development. It places them in an environment where global deep-tech thinking, engineering excellence, world-wide distribution, and ambitious company-building come together every day to solve challenges with frontier technologies”.

Hani Azzam, Partner at Propeller, highlighted the importance of community and environment in shaping early deep-tech companies. “Founders don’t build alone. Kernel Camp connects MENA’s strongest builders with the networks, operators, and infrastructure thinkers that shape Silicon Valley. Our goal is to help founders refine their vision, strengthen their product, and position their companies for global scale.”

The launch of Kernel Camp follows Propeller’s recent announcement of Fund III, a $50 million fund dedicated to startups building AI infrastructure, developer tools, and deep software across the U.S. and MENA. The residency represents a core pillar of Propeller’s strategy to deepen the talent, capital, and knowledge bridge between both ecosystems.

Propeller has an extensive Silicon Valley network to support the program, including portfolio companies, LPs, community partners, service providers, and co-investors.

With Kernel Camp, Propeller aims to elevate MENA’s role in shaping the next generation of global AI and deep-tech companies. The initiative reflects the firm’s conviction that the region’s rising technical talent, paired with strong cross-border networks, can produce companies with global impact.

Applications are now open on Propeller’s website.

https://propellerinc.me/kernel-camp

