Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company committed to advancing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond, announced the opening of a high potency facility at its subsidiary, Bioventure Healthcare. Alongside the opening of the facility, Mubadala Bio has launched three new essential oncology medicines, some of which are being locally produced for the first time as branded generic products. The announcement marks a major step forward in strengthening the UAE’s pharmaceutical capabilities and ensuring continuous supply and access to essential treatments.

The purpose-built facility at Bioventure Healthcare is designed to handle high potency drugs, including oncology and hormone products and is constructed to meet the highest international safety and regulatory standards. The first products to be launched from the new facility include:

Lenalidomide – used in the treatment of myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

– used in the treatment of myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Pomalidomide – locally produced for the first time in the UAE, used to treat multiple myeloma, offering an additional therapeutic option for managing the disease.

– locally produced for the first time in the UAE, used to treat multiple myeloma, offering an additional therapeutic option for managing the disease. Sunitinib – a targeted therapy used to treat certain types of advanced or progressive cancers.

By introducing these critical medications to the local market, Mubadala Bio is helping enhance drug security, ensure continuous supply of essential medications, and deliver more cost-effective treatment options for patients across the UAE.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio said: “The launch of these locally produced oncology medications marks another important addition to Mubadala Bio’s growing portfolio. This milestone supports the development of a stronger and more advanced life sciences industry in the country while delivering meaningful benefits to healthcare providers and patients through improved access to critical treatments.”

Dr. Essam Mohamed, CEO of Mubadala Bio, said: “At Mubadala Bio, we are deeply committed to strengthening the life sciences ecosystem in the UAE. By investing in local capabilities and launching essential oncology medications, we are expanding access to additional medical therapies and ensuring consistent supply locally.”

Hamad Husein Almarzooqi, Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, said: “Our focus is on addressing the nation’s most critical needs when it comes to highly needed medical therapies. The new high potency facility, along with the launch of three new oncology medications not only expands our pharmaceutical capabilities but also reflects our commitment to providing reliable, high-quality medical products.”

The establishment of the high potency facility and the introduction of locally produced oncology medicines are part of Mubadala Bio’s broader strategy to enhance national drug security and ensure consistent supply of essential treatments.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae