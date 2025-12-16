MUSCAT — In line with its strategic expansion plans, BankDhofar has inaugurated a new branch in Rusayl Industrial City, under the patronage of Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn).

The new branch reinforces BankDhofar’s presence in the local market and enhances its ability to deliver advanced banking services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. Equipped with modern technologies and efficient service solutions, the branch will also support the financial requirements of employees and companies operating within the industrial zone.

Ghada bint Mohammed Al Raisiya, Acting Assistant General Manager and Head of Capital Branches and Contact Center, stated: “The opening of our new branch in Rusayl Industrial City marks an important milestone in our expansion strategy and our commitment to serving customers more effectively. We continuously strive to keep our branches close to our customers, meeting their needs with innovative solutions that simplify daily banking.”

She added: “We are dedicated to delivering the highest standards of service quality. Our goal is to ensure that every branch exemplifies progress, innovation, and customer-centricity within the banking sector.”

BankDhofar is today the second-largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of branch network, operating more than 140 branches across the governorates. Each branch is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and supported by skilled professionals to provide customers with an exceptional banking experience.

Through its extensive network, BankDhofar offers a comprehensive suite of financial solutions catering to all segments of society, including women, youth, children, and high-net-worth individuals. The Bank also provides bespoke wealth management services and flexible savings and investment options including fixed and recurring deposits, long-term education savings plans for children, and retirement products designed to ensure long-term financial security.

Earlier this year, BankDhofar refreshed its brand identity under the slogan “Inspired by Your World”, reflecting its commitment to actively listening to customers, understanding their aspirations, and designing modern, meaningful financial products and services that deliver real value in their daily lives.