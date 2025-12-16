MUSCAT - Ahead of its anticipated launch in 2026, the Muttrah Teleferik cable car project is opening up investment opportunities in a range of complementary public amenities aimed at enhancing its appeal as a fully integrated tourism destination.

The operator is inviting investors to develop facilities such as seaside cafés, panoramic restaurants, retail outlets, souvenir and handicraft shops featuring Omani specialties, art spaces, family cafés, outdoor retail areas, viewing decks and a museum, in addition to essential services including telecommunications and banking. These amenities are intended to enrich the visitor experience and strengthen the project’s overall tourism and commercial value.

The Muttrah Teleferik project in Muscat is a major new tourism and urban-experience initiative currently being developed by Sabeen Investments in the historic Muttrah area. Conceived as a landmark attraction, the project introduces a cable-car system that will connect the Muttrah Corniche with the surrounding hills overlooking the bay.

The cable-car route will extend for roughly three kilometres and feature three primary stations, designed to serve passengers while also offering viewing platforms and lifestyle amenities.

The Muttrah Port Station, located close to the Corniche and fish market, will serve as the main access point. The Mountain Top (Rayah Peak) Station, the largest of the three, will offer sweeping 360-degree views of the mountains, harbour and sea; and is planned to host leisure facilities including dining outlets, entertainment venues and an open-air theatre.

The third stop, the Hay Al Ward (Flower Park) Station, will overlook the waterfront and incorporate commercial spaces, family-friendly areas and public gathering features such as a dancing fountain.

The project is intended to strengthen Muscat’s tourism appeal by offering residents and visitors a distinctive aerial perspective of one of Oman’s most iconic coastal districts.

Once completed, it is expected to rank among the longest cable-car systems in the Middle East and emerge as a prominent new landmark for the capital. Beyond transportation, the stations are being designed as vibrant cultural and leisure hubs, integrating retail, dining, entertainment and event spaces.

Construction is progressing steadily, with key equipment already installed and implementation well advanced. The project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026, with operations expected to commence shortly thereafter.

As part of broader efforts to position Muttrah as a premier tourism destination, the teleferik is expected to complement existing heritage attractions such as Muttrah Souq and Muttrah Fort, while stimulating economic activity and creating new opportunities in retail, food and beverage and entertainment.

