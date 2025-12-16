Dubai, UAE: Ottu, a leading regional fintech, has signed a strategic agreement with Mastercard to drive digital commerce across the GCC. The partnership brings together Mastercard Merchant Cloud with Ottu’s regional expertise to simplify and scale local payment methods for businesses.

Through this collaboration, Ottu will utilize Mastercard Merchant Cloud - a powerful payments platform that provides a single connection to more than 200 acquirers and acceptance at over 110 million locations worldwide. Businesses in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman will benefit from access to a wide range of local and international payment methods through one seamless integration.

“This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to reimagine digital payments in the region. By joining forces with Mastercard, we are creating a streamlined ecosystem where enterprises can grow with confidence,” said Talal AlAwadhi, CEO of Ottu.

Mastercard Merchant Cloud offers advanced features including network tokenization, fraud detection, and robust authentication tools to safeguard transactions. It also connects merchants to a growing suite of commerce-enabling services.

“Offering locally relevant payment methods is a key priority for our customers and this partnership with Ottu helps us provide a seamless payment experience through a single integration,” said Maria Parpou, Executive Vice President, Mastercard Merchant Cloud.

Ottu’s Online Payments Management Solution (OPMS), optimizes and unifies online payment experiences for enterprises across industries. With this partnership, Mastercard and Ottu are paving the way for a more inclusive, locally relevant, and scalable digital payments landscape across the GCC.

About Ottu

Ottu is the MENA region’s leading Online Payment Management System (OPMS), empowering businesses to take full control of their online payments through seamless integrations, customizable white-label solutions, robust security, and a unified dashboard. With a strategic focus on partnering with vertical-specific technology providers, Ottu delivers tailored payment solutions across industries such as e-commerce, events, real estate, and travel. Its Smart Router technology optimizes payments in real time, boosting success rates while reducing costs.

