London – e-Careers, a leading UK-based provider of globally recognised online professional qualifications, has announced a strategic partnership with the National eLearning Centre (NELC) of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration, facilitated through FutureX, the Kingdom’s National eLearning Platform, will provide Saudi Arabian citizens with access to world-class digital learning opportunities in high-demand sectors.

The partnership aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to digital transformation and workforce development. e-Careers’ extensive portfolio of online courses will now be available to Saudi learners, empowering professionals with globally recognised qualifications in technology, data, digital, and finance, alongside a particular focus on CIPD-accredited HR qualifications at launch.

“We are excited to collaborate with NELC to bring e-Careers’ expertise in online learning to Saudi Arabia,” said Andrew Arkley, Regional Director -GCC of e-Careers. “With over 600,000 learners trained globally, we are committed to supporting individuals looking to start, change, or advance their careers through high-quality digital education. This partnership will equip Saudi professionals with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.”

Through FutureX, Saudi learners will gain access to e-Careers’ cutting-edge online learning platform, featuring engaging course content, industry-leading instructors, and flexible study options tailored to working professionals.

Dr. Hajar Binasfour, Deputy Director General for Empowerment, National eLearning Center (NeLC), commented, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to expanding access to impactful eLearning opportunities that support continuous upskilling across key sectors. Through FutureX, we are building a national ecosystem that connects learners with global expertise, enabling them to grow and adapt in a fast-changing world.”

The partnership underscores a shared vision between e-Careers and NELC to drive innovation in digital learning and offer skills development that meets the demands of Saudi Arabia’s dynamic economic landscape.

For more information on e-Careers and its course offerings, visit https://rd.e-careers.com/news_press_release_Z

About e-Careers

e-Careers is a leading UK-based provider of online professional qualifications, offering flexible and innovative learning solutions across a range of industries. With a strong focus on career development, e-Careers has trained over 600,000 learners worldwide, helping individuals and businesses achieve their professional goals.

About the National eLearning Centre (NELC)

The National eLearning Centre (NELC) is the regulatory and enabling entity for eLearning in Saudi Arabia. Through its FutureX platform, NELC creates partnerships with global education providers to support lifelong learning and digital transformation in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.