DUBAI:– Master developer Expo City Dubai has unveiled its latest residential properties as the city continues to grow, launching Sky Residences – a collection of one- to three-bedroom apartments as part of the vibrant Expo Central communities.

, each within a few minutes’ walk of the city’s attractions, eateries and blossoming business community, and offering residents a unique opportunity to enjoy a convenient, sustainable 15-minute lifestyle.

Sky Residences kickstarts the second phase of Expo Central following the success of Mangrove Residences, and features a range of apartments with spectacular views, priced from AED 1.79 million and ready for handover in Q3 2026.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Our latest residential project, Sky Residences blends convenience and eco-conscious living, with all essential amenities and attractions within easy walking distance, creating a flourishing urban community committed to the wellbeing of its residents and the preservation of our environment.

“Today’s announcement is an important step in Expo City’s evolution into a sustainable city of the future and a place to live, work and play, cementing our status as a cornerstone of Dubai’s 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan and boosting the emirate’s continued development as a leading hub for people and businesses from around the world.”

Sky Residences, located a few steps from the Surreal water feature, seamlessly combine the allure of cutting-edge technology with a tranquil living environment, amplified by lush podium gardens, sky terraces, and an array of city-wide mobility options, ensuring residents have easy access to every corner of the city.

A growing hub for business, innovation, culture and entertainment and a go-to destination for globally significant events, Expo City is fast becoming a premier destination for short-term visitors and long-term residents. Last year, it unveiled Mangrove Residences, three towers with breathtaking vistas of Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park, with units selling out fast.

More details of Sky Residences and other available Expo City Dubai properties, including elegant villas overlooking a nature reserve at the adjacent Expo Valley, can be found at www.expocitydubai.com, and potential buyers are invited to visit the Expo City Sales Centre or call 800 EXPO CITY to register their interest.

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations



The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

