Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a significant step towards fostering academic collaboration and promoting knowledge exchange, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE's leading diplomatic training centre, and American University of Sharjah (AUS) have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The MOU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, and Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, on the AUS campus, in the presence of esteemed representatives and key stakeholders from both academic institutions.

The agreement outlines standard areas of collaboration, emphasising the exchange of knowledge, joint research initiatives, and increased engagement between students from both institutions. The collaboration aims to leverage the unique strengths and expertise of AGDA and AUS to create enriching academic experiences for students and facilitate collaborative research projects.

Commenting on this agreement, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, said: "We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with American University of Sharjah. This agreement reflects our commitment to fostering excellence in diplomatic education and research. By exchanging knowledge and engaging in joint initiatives, we aim to provide students with a comprehensive and globally informed understanding of diplomacy."

For his part, Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said: We are pleased to be collaborating with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in this venture. Both of our institutions are dedicated to academic excellence, and this agreement presents an opportunity to combine our efforts to offer students unparalleled learning experiences and contribute to advancing knowledge in different fields related to diplomacy."

In addition to the outlined areas of collaboration, Dr. Mohammed delivered a talk titled 'UAE Diplomacy & Leadership' at AUS. The talk provided valuable insights into the intersection of diplomacy and leadership, offering students a unique perspective from a distinguished practitioner and academic. This collaboration signifies a commitment to advancing education, fostering interdisciplinary research, and preparing students for leadership roles in the dynamic field of diplomacy, which will contribute to academic and professional growth.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace its dynamic campus life and embody its ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.