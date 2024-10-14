Dubai, UAE: 7X launched its comprehensive logistics platform, ‘Waslah,’ today at GITEX Global 2024, introducing a multi-carrier solution designed to streamline logistics operations for businesses, with a special focus on SMEs. The platform aims to address the rapidly changing demands of the sector. With Waslah, 7X is harnessing cutting-edge technology to optimise operations, expand its market share domestically and internationally, and fuel business growth.

Waslah is set to transform logistics for UAE businesses by integrating advanced technology with a broad range of delivery solutions, such as optimised route planning, shipment consolidation, and smart tracking technology, streamlining operations for greater efficiency.

Leveraging a vast network of delivery partners, including Emirates Post, the postal arm of 7X, and EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, Waslah provides customers with the convenience of choice and a seamless, user-friendly platform offering a variety of delivery options. Businesses can easily manage their logistics needs, from comparing shipping options for domestic, regional, or international deliveries to selecting the most time-efficient methods.

Waslah also helps entrepreneurs and businesses boost profitability by reducing delivery costs by up to 40%. This is made possible by giving users the flexibility to choose from a wide range of shipping providers while accessing exclusive discounts from Waslah's delivery partners. These services are available through the digital platform and at service centres nationwide.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, highlighted Waslah as a game-changing solution for businesses, SMEs, and individuals to efficiently manage their logistics operations. "Waslah equips users with tools that simplify the complexities of shipping and last-mile delivery, making it easier to navigate the demands of eCommerce and other sectors," Alashram said. "Our goal is to raise the standard for logistics operations by empowering customers with choice, flexibility, and convenience in managing shipping needs."

Alashram further emphasised that Waslah reflects 7X's strategy to strengthen its foothold in local, regional, and global markets while maximising operational efficiency and expanding the group’s portfolio. "As we continue to support the UAE's position as a leading logistics hub, and driven by the country's ambitious push for technological innovation across industries, we look forward to the ongoing growth of the Waslah platform, supported by our dedicated Innovation and Development teams and strategic partners," he added.

Through Waslah and other upcoming digital solutions, 7X continues to solidify its role as a leader in logistics innovation. The company’s agility in responding to the evolving demands of local, regional, and global markets showcases its commitment to driving progress and keeping the world in motion.

For more information on Waslah, please visit Waslah.ae.

