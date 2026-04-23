Orange Jordan organized, through the Orange Digital Center for Training, a site visit and specialized workshop targeting engineering students from different universities and academic backgrounds, as part of its commitment to supporting and empowering youth with digital and vocational skills. The initiative was launched in cooperation with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), aiming to provide a practical and comprehensive platform for young talents to prepare students in a practical and comprehensive way to apply for the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

With 40 participants, the workshop centered on key topics related to the certification, including preparation strategies, recommended study resources, and tailored guidance on choosing the most suitable path for each engineering specialty. Furthermore, the workshop was delivered by a group of skilled Digital Fabrication Lab graduates, who are currently experts and professionals in their fields.

In an effort to inspire students and demonstrate the company's dedication to its social responsibility and making a positive impact on society, Orange Jordan's team welcomed them and presented past success stories and innovative projects developed at the Lab. They also highlighted the programs and opportunities available to support students in their academic and professional journeys.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.