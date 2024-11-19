Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Building on the success of the inaugural edition of The Real Estate Day for Emiratis Employment, which facilitated the employment of over 1,000 Emiratis, Dubai Land Department, in collaboration with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), hosted the second edition of the event. This initiative aims to attract and empower Emirati talent, providing them with opportunities to join the real estate sector — a vital pillar of the national economy.

The event witnessed the attendance of esteemed dignitaries, including His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Well-Being Pillar; His Excellency

Eng Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council; His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis); and His Excellency Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department; They were warmly received by His Excellency Eng Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department, along with a distinguished assembly of DLD’s CEOs and directors.

The second edition of the Real Estate Day for Emirati Employment sponsored by Omniyat Group, brought together over 80 real estate companies, offering more than 400 employment opportunities for Emiratis and fostering their integration into the real estate sector a key pillar of the national economy. The event featured a workshop on the ‘Real Estate Empowerment Programme,’ which aims to employ 500 Emiratis annually from 2025 to 2027. The workshop showcased the benefits of the ‘Nafis’ initiative, highlighted the importance of compliance with labor market regulations, and provided comprehensive support for government efforts to cultivate exceptional Emirati talent in the industry. This initiative represents a strategic investment in human capital and underscores the commitment to advancing Dubai’s real estate sector.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, praised The Real Estate Day initiative for employing Emiratis in this vital sector. He highlighted the initiative's contribution to Dubai’s Economic Agenda "D33" goals, aiming to integrate 65,000 young Emiratis into the workforce in key emerging sectors.

"The Real Estate Day initiative, now in its second edition, builds on the success of its inaugural edition, which facilitated the employment of over 1,000 Emiratis across various roles within the sector. This initiative offers promising career opportunities and paves the way for a brighter future. It effectively enhances the private sector's role in supporting the national economy, diversifying career pathways, and advancing human resource development while supporting comprehensive growth plans in the Emirate."

HE Eng Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, said: “This initiative, focused on one of the most important economic sectors in Dubai and the UAE, has become a milestone in creating quality job opportunities for Emiratis in the private sector. In collaboration with our strategic partners, we launched its second edition in Dubai, aligning with the remarkable growth in the real estate sector witnessed over the first nine months of the year. This growth, driven by our wise leadership’s vision, includes a robust 45% increase in new investors and a rise in real estate transactions, exceeding AED 544 billion, among many other achievements. We encourage Emiratis to leverage the substantial opportunities these events and initiatives offer, where our focus is on delivering impactful opportunities for citizens across the nation. We extend our gratitude to the Dubai Land Department for spearheading these efforts, ensuring a united approach toward a prosperous future.”

HE Ghannam Al Mazrouei expressed his gratitude to Dubai Land Department and the organisers of this important event, which embodies the Council’s strategic partnership and commitment to providing promising job opportunities for Emirati talents in this vital sector. He said: “With the continued support of our wise leadership and in line with its forward-looking vision, we are making progress through our strategic partnerships with sector organisers and private sector establishments. The aim is to ensure the qualitative empowerment of our national talents and enhance their participation in the private sector, which is a key pillar of our national economy. It is inspiring to see our ambitious youth confidently moving forward to work and contribute to the real estate sector, one of our national economy’s most significant developmental sectors. Over the past two years, we have witnessed a growth in Emirati professionals joining the real estate sector, surpassing our targets.”

HE Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al-Falasi said: “The real estate sector represents a unique model of opportunity within the private sector. Emiratis who seize the exceptional chance to work in private real estate companies are positioning themselves as the real estate entrepreneurs of the near future, which will positively impact the economic prosperity of Dubai and the UAE. Dubai’s real estate environment is among the best globally, reflected by performance indicators and strong international investor interest in our market. We are confident that these efforts will positively impact Emirati youth’s role in this strategic sector, enhancing their professional development, career advancement, and future prospects.”

HE Eng Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita said: “Empowering national talent in the real estate sector is a cornerstone of our strategic vision, underscoring our belief in Emiratis’ crucial role in driving the nation’s real estate development and fostering its sustainable growth. Through the 2nd Real Estate Day for Emirati Employment, we are dedicated to cultivating a generation of highly skilled Emirati professionals equipped with the expertise to lead this vital sector. These initiatives align with the visions and directives of our wise leadership by advancing Emiratisation efforts, creating sustainable employment opportunities, and opening new avenues for UAE nationals across various fields while enhancing the sector’s global competitiveness and readiness for the future.”

Dubai Land Department remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering the real estate community and nurturing national talent, aligning them with its strategic vision of establishing global leadership in real estate investment. This vision is underpinned by efforts to enhance the sector’s readiness, sustainability, and long-term growth.

The Real Estate Day for Emirati Employment is a key milestone of the ‘Real Estate Empowerment Programme’ initiated by the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai in collaboration with ‘Nafis’ and spearheaded by Dubai Land Department; it has been instrumental in achieving Emiratisation goals within Dubai’s real estate sector in 2023 by employing 647 Emirati citizens.