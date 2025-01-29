Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Estonia is showcasing its achievement of 100% digital government services, highlighting its innovative approach to governance. This aligns with the UAE's ambitious Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme, which seeks to eliminate 2,000 unnecessary government measures and reduce procedure timeframes by 50%.

Both nations are committed to driving digital transformation and enhancing citizen services. Enel Pungas, Head of the Population Facts Department at the Estonian Ministry of Interior, noted: “Estonia’s 100% digital government services reflect our dedication to improving citizens lives, and we value collaborating with nations like the UAE to share insights that inspire global digital progress.

A Vision of Collaboration and Support

The UAE has established itself as a global leader in innovation and governance, focusing on reducing administrative barriers and enhancing citizen experiences through platforms such as Abu Dhabi’s TAMM and DIGITAL DUBAI. Estonia’s commitment to being 100% digital complements its broader efforts, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and partnerships that extend beyond digital governance into sectors such as food and beverage, healthcare, and technology.

As Estonia celebrates its milestone, the UAE is also making significant strides in its ambitious goal to double the digital economy’s contribution to its non-oil GDP, increasing it from 11.7% to over 20% within the next decade. The UAE’s proactive adoption of advanced technologies, including AI, blockchain, robotics, and IoT, has solidified its position as a leader within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and a global hub for technological innovation.

Both Estonia and the UAE are committed to using digital solutions to streamline processes, enhance productivity, and elevate citizens quality of life. Estonia’s success not only serves as a model for collaboration but also aligns with the UAE’s vision of governance that prioritises citizen happiness and seamless interactions.

The initiatives undertaken by Estonia and the UAE, along with opportunities for bilateral collaboration, have the potential to create transformative impacts across several critical areas. By sharing expertise and innovative practices, both nations can streamline business setup procedures, making it easier for entrepreneurs and investors to thrive. Enhanced government service delivery through advanced digital solutions can significantly improve citizen and resident satisfaction by offering faster, more accessible, and transparent services. Moreover, such collaboration positions both countries to elevate their standings in international competitiveness rankings, reinforcing their reputations as global leaders in innovation and governance. Together, these efforts set a benchmark for how technology-driven strategies can drive economic growth, enhance public trust, and improve overall quality of life.

Strengthening Partnerships for a Shared Future

As Estonia invites the world to witness its groundbreaking digital achievements, it also opens doors for partnerships with nations that share its forward-thinking ethos. The UAE’s leadership in digital innovation provides an ideal platform for collaboration, ensuring that both nations can inspire one another and other nations in shaping a digitally empowered global future.

Through their shared commitment to collaboration and innovation, Estonia and the UAE can redefine possibilities in governance. The "100% Digital" initiative not only celebrates Estonia’s accomplishments but also highlights the potential of international partnerships to drive progress and inspire change on a global scale.

​​About Estonia

Estonia is a global leader in digital innovation and a pioneer of e-governance. By integrating technology with transparency and efficiency, Estonia has created one of the most sophisticated digital nations in the world. The country offers exceptional opportunities for business, innovation and tourism.

e-Estonia showcases Estonia's innovative digital society, pioneering e-governance, e-residency, and cutting-edge digital solutions. Trade with Estonia connects enterprises to a dynamic, innovation-driven economy, providing access to global markets. Visit Estonia highlights Estonia as a destination where nature and culture meet innovation, offering travellers a unique blend of medieval charm, stunning natural landscapes, and vibrant modern city vibes.

This project is funded by the European Union – NextGenerationEU.