Al Ain : The College of Business and Economics (CBE) at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), one of the top research universities in the United Arab Emirates “The University of the Future”, is offering a new Master’s program in Business Analytics in Abu Dhabi starting from August 2022.

Dr. Saeed Al Dahmani Chair, Department of Analytics in the Digital Era, CBE, said, “this cutting-edge program has been developed in response to growing demand from students and alumni, according to the needs of the local and international labor market in this vital and important field. The program consists of 30 credit hours, and it is expected that the students can graduate in 1.5 years. He added that the duration and structure of the program have been designed to accommodate working professionals from various fields who are interested in acquiring expertise in business analytics.

He noted that the new program would contribute to the digital transformation of the UAE and form another milestone towards the creation of a competitive knowledge economy, which is one of the pillars of UAE's National Agenda.

He noted that upon completion of the program, graduates will have comprehensive knowledge of business data analytics and will be able to integrate statistical modeling and computational skills to develop comprehensive solutions to real-world problems. In addition, graduates will have a greater understanding of issues when managing projects such as those related to data security and privacy, leading to more effective and robust solutions.

The College of Business and Economics CBE at the UAE University seeks to achieve leadership and innovation in business education, academic research and community service at the national and international levels. The CBE works to provide education in the business administration with the aim of preparing educated, innovative and professional leaders on the one hand, and creating and disseminating sustainable knowledge that serving the UAE business and economics community and other communities at the international and regional levels.

