Technologies will include Cisco’s state-of-the-art holographic and collaboration solutions, alongside advancements in networking, cybersecurity, cloud and application management

Dubai, UAE: At LEAP – the global platform for future technologies, Cisco will showcase its latest solutions designed to accelerate public and private customers’ digital transformation agendas, while taking experience and immersion to new heights.

Commenting on Cisco’s participation at LEAP, Reem Asaad, Vice President, Cisco Middle East and Africa said, “The past few years have illustrated just how critical it is for nations and businesses alike to invest in digital solutions and co-create for better outcomes. Today, we stand in a time of transition, as many pivot from short-term strategies devised during the pandemic, to considering the long-term necessity and benefits of utilizing smart, intuitive technologies. LEAP represents an important platform not only for Saudi Arabia, but the entire region – fostering new dialogues on a connected and more sustainable future for all.”

At the debut of the largest technology event of its kind in the region, from 1st – 3rd of February, Cisco will illustrate the importance of secure connectivity and automation in powering a future that is digital and green. Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration program and customer stories will demonstrate the diverse application of Cisco’s technologies in transforming governmental digital services, empowering hybrid learning environments, providing smarter healthcare, driving sustainability in energy provision and leveraging AI to enhance digital services in banking and more.

“Cisco commends the efforts of the Government of Saudi Arabia, for making clear strides to drive the nation’s digital transformation agenda and aid socio-economic growth. We remain closely aligned with this mission and are committed to helping realize Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s blueprint for the future. To make this possible, digital and green solutions must go hand-in-hand. We look forward to engaging with our partners, customers and prospects at LEAP – showcasing next generation solutions to aid a seamless, sustainable digital transformation journey,” said Salman Abdulghani Faqeeh, Managing Director, Cisco Saudi Arabia.

Visitors to the Cisco booth at LEAP will witness the future of holographic and collaboration technologies in action. With hybrid work on the rise, holographic technologies are adding a new, 3rd dimension to virtual meetings. In a whole new, futuristic way of presenting sessions, Cisco experts will deliver messages and short technology segments virtually.

Digital innovations will be brought to life as Cisco demonstrates how customers can:

Reimagine Their Applications: Today, services are delivered and consumed through applications. It is how companies build relationships with their customers. IDC predicts more than 500 million new applications by 2023. As digital experiences get simpler for consumers, they get more complex for companies. Organizations require insights into the health of every application and every transaction. Cisco not only connects any user to any application and any cloud, but also offers unique insights and observability from the infrastructure to the application.

Secure Their Data: With cybersecurity becoming one of the most significant issues facing the region today, organizations can learn how to adopt a zero trust model and use Machine Learning and AI to better collect and analyze variables - investigating, isolating and managing bad actors.

Transform Their Infrastructure: Building on its experience in delivering connected experiences for a number of megaprojects, Cisco will demonstrate the future of intelligent, automated networks in enabling new possibilities for a sustainable, inclusive future.

Power Hybrid Environments: Over the past 12 months, Cisco added more than 1,000 new features to its Collaboration platform – dramatically improving the Hybrid Work experience. At LEAP, visitors can learn more about how Cisco is using holographic and AI technologies to power new innovations across hybrid working, learning and entertainment. This will include Webex Hologram, a real-time meeting solution that takes advantage of augmented reality headsets to combine feature rich Webex meeting functionality with immersive 3D holograms.

At LEAP, Cisco will showcase its latest innovations alongside its channel partners, including Diamond Sponsor BTC Networks and Platinum Sponsors Emircom, MDS CS and MIS, as well as its ecosystem partners, who are helping to provide complete end-to-end use case solutions which integrate seamlessly with Cisco technologies.

Cisco will also be running a series of workshops and labs, including those built around its DevNet application writing and integration program; Threat Hunting with Cisco Secure and more.

As part of its programme of events, Cisco’s local and global executives will deliver a series of virtual and in-person keynotes at LEAP’s Stellar Keynote Stage and across the event’s Orbital Talks and Leap Forward platforms.

The Cisco booth at LEAP will be located at Stand B30, Hall 2. To find out more, please visit http://cs.co/CiscoLEAP

