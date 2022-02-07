Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: CFA Society Emirates, the local society of Chartered Financial Analysts, announced the launch of the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing in the United Arab Emirates. The education program represents a new global qualification for ESG in investment management; it aims to strengthen market integrity by delivering the benchmark knowledge and skills required by investment professionals to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into the investment process.

With 76% of institutional investors and 69% of retail investors declaring an interest in ESG, according to a CFA Institute survey, the Certificate will enable the industry to evolve by placing sustainable practices at the forefront of investment considerations, ultimately contributing to more holistic financial analysis.

The Certificate is designed to meet the needs of practitioners in investment roles who want to learn how to analyze and integrate material ESG factors into their daily investment analysis practice. It is also suitable for anyone looking to improve their understanding of ESG issues in functions such as sales and distribution, wealth management, product development, financial advice, consulting and risk.

Ziad Zein, CFA, President of CFA Society Emirates, commented: “It is with great pride that CFA Society Emirates announces the launch of the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing in the UAE. The timing of the launch couldn’t be better – sustainability is at the heart of Expo 2020, and the UAE’s 50th anniversary marks the beginning of another 50 years of sustainable development. ESG is here to stay, and it is the society’s mission to serve the growing need of investment professionals in the UAE for technical knowledge and practical application in the fast-growing field of ESG investing."

Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO of CFA Institute, added:

“We are seeing a real acceleration of interest in ESG investing – a major development that will shape the future of finance – while increased demand from clients and investment management firms has fueled the need for education. This Certificate is the first of its kind to be made available globally, and will equip practitioners with foundational knowledge and competencies, enabling them to better serve the needs of their clients and contribute to building trust within the industry.”

The Certificate is a self-study course requiring approximately 130 hours of study, culminating in a two hour, 20 minute computer-based exam comprising 100 questions at a proctored testing center or via online proctored testing, where available and/or permissible by local regulation. Candidates have one year to sit the exam after registration, and there are no formal entry requirements. On successful completion of the exam, candidates will be awarded a certificate. The cost, which covers the exam and online learning, is $675 and candidates can claim 20 CE credits upon passing the exam.

The Certificate in ESG Investing was developed by CFA Society of the United Kingdom in consultation with leading practitioners and firms. Over 15,000 candidates have registered for the Certificate in ESG Investing since the product launched in September 2019, highlighting the global success of the new certificate.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022