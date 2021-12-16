PHOTO
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued commemorative gold and silver coins to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
By issuing these commemorative coins, the CBUAE and SCCI aim to highlight the achievements and successes of the Chamber over the past fifty years.
The CBUAE issued 100 gold coins and 1,000 silver coins, each weighing 40 grams. The front side features a drawing of the SCCI building, with the Chamber’s name in Arabic and English. The reverse of the coin includes the names of the CBUAE and SCCI in both languages, in addition to text mentioning the Golden Jubilee, the number “50” and the years 1970-2020.
The SCCI is an independent entity with many achievements in regulating commercial, industrial and professional affairs in the emirate of Sharjah. It facilitates business prosperity, enhances trading opportunities by co-ordinating with the authorities, and encourages best practices in business.
All issued coins have been handed to the SCCI, and will not be available for sale at the CBUAE headquarters and its branches.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.