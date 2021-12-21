DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - (AETOSWire) Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited (‘Arzan Wealth’), a Dubai-based advisory firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, is pleased to announce that it has advised its client on the sale of a portfolio of four state-of-the-art micro-hospitals and medical office buildings leased to a joint venture between INTEGRIS Health and Emerus Holdings ("The Portfolio"). The Portfolio is located throughout Oklahoma City in Oklahoma, USA.

The sold portfolio has a total area of 159,303 square feet. The master tenant is a JV entity wholly owned by Emerus Holdings, LLC and INTEGRIS Health, Inc. Emerus is one the largest micro-hospital operator in the U.S., and INTEGRIS is the dominant healthcare provider in Oklahoma with 8 hospitals in the market.

The Portfolio was acquired in December-2018 as part of Arzan Wealth's yielding asset platform with an objective of producing an average annual yield of 8.25% to investors, and an IRR of around 10% over a five-year holding period. Arzan Wealth advised on the exit of this investment at a price that has generated a net IRR that surpassed the original target, inclusive of the monthly yield payments that were distributed during the holding period of 2.5 years.

Muhannad Abulhasan, CEO of Arzan Wealth said:

“We are delighted to have been able to exceed business plan projections and deliver very positive results to our loyal investors in the midst of a global economic catastrophe as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis. Our ability to focus on profitable exits for our clients, even in the toughest of situations, is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team. Arzan Wealth will continue to focus on advising on new real estate investment opportunities that are expected to create a secure and regular income stream, with as low a risk profile as possible”.

About Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited

Arzan Wealth is an investment advisory firm registered at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Arzan Wealth currently advises various professional clients on real estate, private equity and other investments with a total value of assets advised around US$ 2.37 Billion. Arzan Wealth focuses on arranging yielding investments in major global markets, as well as bespoke investments that meet the requirements of specific clients. Past or projected performance is not necessarily a reliable indicator of future results. Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited accepts no liability for any loss arising from the use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

