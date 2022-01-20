Kuwait : ALSAYER Holding Technical Training center recently conducted a Hybrid and Electric Vehicle workshop for Teachers of the Ministry of Education in partnership with ENGIE Solutions, an international leader in sustainable energy solutions at ALSAYER Multipurpose Hall in Ardiya. Experts from ENGIE Solutions demonstrated the technologies and capabilities behind EVBox, an advanced all-in-one EV charging platform that incorporates charging stations, software, and services all in one place.

The training involved 87 teachers to illustrate the latest technologies in hybrid and electric vehicles and their spread in the world soon to enable sustainable low-carbon growth for current and future generations & achieve the 2030 sustainable development goals in line with Kuwait National Development Plan 2035.

According to Mr. Mohamed Naser Al-Sayer, Executive Board Member & Sustainability Committee Chairman “we are pleased to conduct such technical workshops & share the latest technologies in automotive field with MOE teachers. ALSAYER Holding ultimate goal is to drive positive changes in the lives of our stakeholders & convince for fuel efficient product variants and promote environment friendly innovative products like hybrid, electric with low emitting mobility solutions & enhance sustainability practices at all levels to face global challenges such as climate change & natural resource depletion and degradation.”

The event was appreciated by Eng. Keefah Ibrahim Jamsheer, the General Director of Practical Studies MOE. She said “the role played by ALSAYER Holding to serve the community in the economic, social and cultural levels, and its keenness to cooperate with MOE in preparing and implementing training workshops for teachers of practical studies about Hybrid Cars and Electric Cars, to contribute to spreading environmental awareness among the segments of society by displaying the newest technologies, that will benefit the educational environment”.

Mr. Yassine Lafhail, General Manager of ENGIE Solutions Kuwait, said: “At ENGIE, the transportation industry is a key area of development, as this sector is responsible for 23% of global CO2 emissions and is heavily dependent on oil. Today, the transformation to green mobility and carbon neutrality is quite essential, as more companies are incorporating these goals into their business operations. To meet this challenge, we are developing urban planning and advisory activities, as well as public transport solutions which include: electrification, signal system installations, service optimization and embedding alternative fuels such as hydrogen, electric mobility and natural gas. Other innovations include the development of smart and digital platforms that can also improve traffic fluidity.”

“We are delighted to be part of this initiative and partner with one of the country’s prominent automotive players, ALSAYER Holding, to bring forward this positive transformation,” he concluded.

About ENGIE Solutions Kuwait

ENGIE Solutions is the partner to cities, communities and industries for low-carbon energy and services. Locally, we bring ENGIE’s global and regional expertise in technical services, energy efficiency, digitalisation and renewables across all types of infrastructure and sectors.

The company is committed to investing in countries through empowering the local workforce, implementing smart technological solutions and know how, and delivering financed and guaranteed energy efficient projects for our partners.

ENGIE Solutions is part of the ENGIE Group, a global reference in low-carbon energy and services, present in 70 countries with more than 171,100 employees.

About ALSAYER HOLDING

When oil was discovered in Kuwait in the 1930's the Al Sayer family was already long established as leading merchants in foodstuffs, spanning the previous two decades. It was a common vision shared by Mr. Naser Al Sayer, his father Mohammad, and brother Mr. Bader that would prompt the formation of ALSAYER Holding, and the proceeding arduous journey across Asia in pursuit of new ventures. The end result was the first Toyota Landing in Kuwait in 1955, and the beginning of a new chapter in ALSAYER and Kuwaiti history.

Today Al Sayer offers a diverse array of products and services, and prides themselves in giving careful attention to the cultivation of every sector of their business.

Representing some of the best brands in the world, including market leaders in the automotive and heavy equipment supply industries, ALSAYER businesses are present in every aspect of daily life and can claim some of the largest market shares in nearly every industry in which they are dealing.

ALSAYER is regarded as the most customer-centric company in the country, with the ability to offer every client a full and satisfactory solution in the ownership and maintenance of products.

