PHOTO
Almunajem Foods (“Almunajem” or “Company”), one of the largest food companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today listed its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Stock Exchange following the successful completion of its Initial Public Offering of shares (“IPO” or the “Offering”). The Company is now trading under the ticker symbol: 4162.
The shares of Almunajem were priced at SAR 60 per share, at the top of the Company’s initial price range, implying a market capitalization at listing of SAR 3,600,000,000 (USD 960,000,000). The Company floated 18,000,000 existing ordinary shares, representing 30% of its issued share capital. Final allocations were 90% to institutional investors entitled to participate in the book-building and 10% to individual investors in Saudi Arabia. The total Offering was approximately 176 times oversubscribed by the institutional investors and 11.9 times by the individual investors, with total funds exceeding SAR 192 billion.
Eng. Thamer Bin Abdulaziz Abanumay, Chief Executive Officer at Almunajem Foods, said:
”Today marks the first day of trading for Almunajem Foods and the interest shown in us by the institutional investors and the general public is incredible to see. We look forward to executing on our growth strategy and expansion plans, in our pursuit of providing ever wider variety of high-quality, nutritious food products to millions of kitchens across Saudi Arabia as well as delivering continuous value to our shareholders.”
With respect to the Offering, the Company appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia as Financial Advisor, Bookrunner, Lead Manager and Underwriter.
For more information and for the prospectus, please visit the Capital Market Authority website www.cma.org.sa, Almunajem Foods website www.almunajemfoods.com/ipo/.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.