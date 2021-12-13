Dubai : Al Tayer Motors, the UAE’s official Land Rover importer-dealer, has created a one-off ‘Shamal’ Defender through its Vehicle Customisation Centre in Dubai.

The Shamal, its name inspired by a north-westerly desert wind, is based on a Defender 110 chassis, which has been modified to suit the personality and lifestyle requirements of the customer, who is a passionate off-roader and loves to go on exploratory trips in the versatile and capable Land Rover Defender.

“The creativity, vast experience and technical expertise of the Al Tayer Motors Vehicle Customisation Centre in creating bespoke vehicles to suit specific customer lifestyles or requirements is showcased by the Shamal Defender. We are working to produce more such unique vehicles across our other brands as well and hope to be able to share more details in due course,” said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayer Motors.

Custom-wrapped in a striking Yellow colour, the vehicle has Land Rover Shamal branding in a unique design on the front doors, Black handles and skirting on all doors, a 40 inch LED Light Bar with daytime running lights and Yellow Defender lettering on the Black bonnet giving it very distinctive appearance.

Exterior modifications on the Shamal include the fitment of a sturdy front bumper with bull bar & skid plate, rear bumper, rear exhaust cover and a rock slider. It is also equipped with a Warn winch, slim aluminium roof rack, Red Sand Trax with side brackets, a 45 litre flat water tank with water pump kit and tie downs as well as a rack mounted bottle opener. Its storage space is enhanced with a cargo drawer system with fridge slider and a 44 litre ARB Zero Freezer to keep food and refreshments at their coolest best.

In keeping with the heavy duty off-road character of the vehicle, it also has a shovel with a roof mounted bracket, an ARB Twin Air compressor with a 4-in-1 off-road hose inflate & deflate system to make inflating and deflating tyres easy. To take care of any additional fuel requirements, the Shamal also has a 20L Red plastic jerry can.

For providing shade at rest times or during camping trips, the vehicle also has a 2.5m side mounted awning.

To make filming and documenting desert adventures a breeze, the Shamal Defender a GoPro Rack pack has also been added to the vehicle to ensure video equipment is securely fastened.

Customers interested in realising their imagination and creating personalised vehicles from the wide range of choices available through the dealership can visit www.altayermotors.com, download the Al Tayer Motors app or call 800 MOTORS (668677) for more information.

About Al Tayer Motors

Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European and American automobile manufacturers Land Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, Ferrari, Lincoln, Ford and Ford Trucks across the UAE.

With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,600 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.

In Abu Dhabi, Land Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, Ferrari, Lincoln, Ford and Ford Trucks are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.

