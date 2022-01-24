Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Automobiles, a part of Al Masaood Group, has extended its support for Al Dhafra Festival in Abu Dhabi as the event’s official sponsor. The 2021 edition of the festival enabled the company to showcase the country’s cultural vibrancy and rich Bedouin heritage.

As the official sponsor, to celebrate the iconic festival, Al Masaood Automobiles has provided two Nissan Safaris.

Al Masaood Automobiles aimed to help the festival’s success and bring to the fore true Emirati culture and traditions. Its support is in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and reflects its relentless commitment to build stronger ties with the Abu Dhabi community.

Irfan Tansel, CEO, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “As an Emirati enterprise, Al Masaood takes great pride in the UAE’s distinct heritage. This motivated us to help advance the mission of Al Dhafra Festival and other similar events that celebrate our country’s past and relive our traditions and history. We shared the objective of the festival to pay homage to the UAE’s Bedouin culture, as we acknowledge the importance of adding cultural and social value to our nation’s journey towards sustainable growth and prosperity.”

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the festival’s 15th edition featured mazayna, or camel beauty contest, a falconry competition, purebred horse racing, a 2,500-metre Saluki dog race, a shooting competition, and many more. Camel owners from the UAE and its GCC neighbours yearly descend on Abu Dhabi to join the festival happening in the emirate’s Al Dhafra region.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ role in Al Dhafra Festival is in line with UAE’s long-term vision to embrace UAE heritage and grow with the nation.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had recently won Global Nissan Aftersales Award in 2020 and previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

