PHOTO
Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Automobiles, a part of Al Masaood Group, has extended its support for Al Dhafra Festival in Abu Dhabi as the event’s official sponsor. The 2021 edition of the festival enabled the company to showcase the country’s cultural vibrancy and rich Bedouin heritage.
As the official sponsor, to celebrate the iconic festival, Al Masaood Automobiles has provided two Nissan Safaris.
Al Masaood Automobiles aimed to help the festival’s success and bring to the fore true Emirati culture and traditions. Its support is in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and reflects its relentless commitment to build stronger ties with the Abu Dhabi community.
Irfan Tansel, CEO, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “As an Emirati enterprise, Al Masaood takes great pride in the UAE’s distinct heritage. This motivated us to help advance the mission of Al Dhafra Festival and other similar events that celebrate our country’s past and relive our traditions and history. We shared the objective of the festival to pay homage to the UAE’s Bedouin culture, as we acknowledge the importance of adding cultural and social value to our nation’s journey towards sustainable growth and prosperity.”
Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the festival’s 15th edition featured mazayna, or camel beauty contest, a falconry competition, purebred horse racing, a 2,500-metre Saluki dog race, a shooting competition, and many more. Camel owners from the UAE and its GCC neighbours yearly descend on Abu Dhabi to join the festival happening in the emirate’s Al Dhafra region.
Al Masaood Automobiles’ role in Al Dhafra Festival is in line with UAE’s long-term vision to embrace UAE heritage and grow with the nation.
-Ends-
About Al Masaood Automobiles
Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.
Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.
Al Masaood Automobiles had recently won Global Nissan Aftersales Award in 2020 and previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.
For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on Social media on:
Orient Planet Group
Email : media@orientplanet.com
Website: www.orientplanet.com
Marwa Kaabour
Group Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager
Email: marwa_kaabour@masaood.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.