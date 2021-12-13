Ezz El-Din: The real estate market in Egypt opens new opportunities to regional and foreign investment

Cairo:– Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate, the real estate development and operations arm of Al-Futtaim Group, participated in the American Chamber’s conference, held under the title: “Real Estate Market Transformation Trends and Opportunities”. The event was held with the attendance of several high-profile regional and international industry experts in the Egyptian real estate sector.

During a session titled: “Real Estate Industry at a Glance: Trends, Outlook and Forecast”, Eng. Ashraf Ezz El-Din, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate, expressed his delight to take part in the event, stating: “This conference is a golden opportunity to exchange knowledge among the industry experts.” He affirmed that the real estate sector in Egypt has proven its resilience during the recent challenges imposed by the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which yielded into the opening of new regional and foreign real estate investment opportunities, coming on top of which is Emirati investments during the past few years.

During his word, Ezz El-Din, confirmed that Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate’s industrious approaches have long complied with the State’s strategies. Since its inception, the company has entrenched its objectives towards 4 key pillars; strategic location, integrated mixed-use communities, witnessed quality and efficiency for its proposed projects, along with high-end standards for its after-sales service.

Furthermore, Ezz El-Din added that Cairo Festival City has been considering two basic aspects. The first is focused on providing smart solutions, as the residential units in “Aura” contain 400 smart units for a full-fledged technological experience while controlling all domestic appliances remotely via a mobile application. As for the second aspect, it highlights environmental sustainability with a total green area that occupies 18% of the projects total space to ensure a sustainable environment.

Cairo Festival City’s lifestyle and amenities truly captivate the world’s attention, while setting a higher benchmark for integrated mixed-use community living, with many choices at hand. Setting the best example of a self-sustaining eco-friendly “City within a City”, CFC offers remarkable experiences for every resident, tenant and visitor with its avant-garde villas, lavishing apartments, high-end administrative offices, elite shopping mall, international school, state-of-the-art service centers and sophisticated automotive park.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021