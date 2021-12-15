Beirut : We all faced it—Adolescence. Teen aging is a difficult world to sail across. That is why Al Beaini Holding announced today its initiative to incubate one of its first of a kind, “Adolescents Academy”, in collaboration with entrepreneur and philanthropist “Dr. Talal Al Makdassi” who who eagerly contributed “Chateau Makdessi”, a 18th Century French château and domain located in Serris - Ile de France to the academy.

Societal and technological changes in the last two decades have in many ways altered adolescent values; furthermore, identity-forming and social integration are two of the most persistent and prominent components of self-build-up of an adolescent; they are greatly influenced by the omnipresence of external factors such as other teens know-hows that are easily shared in social media and other channels. “Di Albani Youth Academy” aims to balance these factors by helping the adolescent source his or her self-shaping from the academy’s experts thanks to their complete, focused, and designed Education and Pedagogy Programs. The Academy will sit at the intersection of an adolescent’s own biology and environment paths.

Chairman and CEO of “Al-Beaini Holding” and the founder of ““Di Albani Youth Academy””, Mr. Mazen Al-Beaini, expressed his greatest pleasure to welcome Mr. Talal Al Makdessi” as a valuable Co-Founder of this innovative educational vehicle. “It is an honor for us that “Talal Al Makdessi Foundation” decided to take part of our socio-educational initiative. Their in-kind contribution of “Chateau Makdessi” and its domain will act as the first landmark for this noble cause. We anticipate setting “Chateau Makdessi” up as the academy’s HQ allocated for the management, administration and launching our first educational location”.

Valued at €2.5 Million, Mr. Al Makadassi’s generous contribution, marks the first step towards a journey in assisting adolescents find and shape themselves; “being a father, I have witnessed my adolescents going thru their own silent struggle. I find the Adolescent Academy to be the perfect medium to address and minimize that struggle. We know that adolescence does not spare any race, religion, or gender… it hits us and impacts us for many years. As an entrepreneur, I wanted to be part of a societal change, and “Di Albani Youth Academy” is the change”. Mr. Al Makdessi declared from his HQ in Beirut.

ABOUT AL BEAINI HOLDING

Al Beaini Holding www.albeaini.com is a privately held family-owned investment and development holding company with diversified interests focusing on Real Estate Investment and Development across multiple regions: Africa, Middle East and Arabian Gulf under RED House Group – Real Estate Development House, Dar Dubai www.dardubai.com in venture with Dubai Investments PJSC www.dubaiinvestments.com, RED House Healthcare, Agripital, Nutrital and Colony EIP – Eco Industrial Parks.

About Dr. Talal Al Makdessi

Dr. Talal Al Makdessi is a Lebanese entrepreneur and philanthropist. Founder of the THG, the largest holding group specialized in Communication and Information in the Arab world. At time, the group hired 1,516 employees in 7 different countries all specialized in marketing, Public Relations and Communication.

Dr. Al Makdessi was Elected “Man of the Year” (2007) in Lebanon and in KSA in the fields of Marketing, Public Relations and Advertising.

General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lebanon Television in 2013 for a period of 3 years.

Dr. Makdessi is the major shareholder and General Director of the National Press Agency in Lebanon. and the key regional member of the International Advertising Association (IAA), based in New York. He’s the key associate in many communication and public relations companies in the Arab world.

