UAE : Bringing the euphoria back to the stage, Bollywood’s most soulful singer Atif Aslam returns to Abu Dhabi after several years at the Etihad Arena for a New Year’s Eve spectacle. The live concert is organized at Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s foremost leisure and entertainment destinations, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Portfolio Managing Events.
The versatile talent, who enthralled millions of fans across the globe with his super-hit songs on superstars like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and several others with his unique fresh vocal is also known to have successfully bridged the cultural gap across the countries contributing his talent to a number of Bollywood hits. Fans will be treated to some of his most popular numbers including 'Woh Lamhey', 'Dil Diyan Gallan', ‘Tu Jaane Na’ and ‘O Saathi’ from the Bollywood blockbuster, 'Baaghi 2'.
Talking about the event, Atif Aslam said, “I am excited to perform at Yas Island. I have heard a lot about this state of the art Arena and can't wait to perform there and bring some euphoria to my audience through my performance. This has been a long tough year for everyone and it will be great to welcome 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.”
New Year is the time when everyone wants to celebrate the holiday season with a plethora of live performances and this year 31st Dec will be extra special after two years of pandemic disruption of the live music scene. The tickets for the Atif's live concert are available at Eithad Arena & Platinum List.
Atif Aslam’s live concert is a celebration of brilliant music and will definitely be a great way for the audiences to unwind and connect with music lovers across the world.
