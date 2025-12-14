Skyro UAE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank with physical presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, licensed as a conventional wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

The MoU was signed during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 by Skyro Co-Founder and Co-CEO Arsen Liametov and SICO’s Group Deputy CEO Ali Marshad in the presence of senior executives from both organizations.

Under this partnership, Skyro and SICO will explore opportunities to collaborate, following the necessary assessments and approvals, with a focus on offering retail clients streamlined digital access to a range of investment products, including money market funds, bonds, sukuk, and fractional investment solutions. This partnership supports the GCC’s wider economic transformation agenda by enhancing financial inclusion and expanding access to regulated investment products through modern digital channels.

“Partnering with leading asset managers such as SICO strengthens Skyro’s ability to offer accessible, efficient, and transparent investment products to individual customers across the GCC,” said Roberto Mancone, CEO of Skyro GCC. “We aim to democratize access to high-quality investment opportunities that were previously available only to institutional clients, and we will work closely with regulators to ensure a secure and compliant framework for retail participation.”

Ali Marshad , Group Deputy CEO of SICO, added: “SICO’s mission has always been to provide clients with high-quality investment solutions across multiple asset classes. Through this partnership with Skyro, we aim to extend these capabilities to a broader retail audience by enabling digital access to products traditionally available only to private or institutional investors. This initiative supports the region’s ambition to expand investor participation and strengthen capital markets.”

About Skyro

Skyro is a digital financial technology group under Breeze Ventures, headquartered in Bahrain. The company is focused on making financial services more accessible and inclusive across emerging markets in lending, saving or investing. Skyro currently operates in the Philippines and is expanding its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to deliver simple, transparent, and technology-driven financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses.

https://www.skyro.ph/

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 8.0 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.

https://sicobank.com/

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com