Riyadh: Bahri, the Kingdom’s leading shipping and logistics provider, is proud to announce that it has signed on to the WAVE initiative, a Collective Action Platform dedicated to achieving ocean regeneration within a human generation.

The initiative, launched by Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States and Founder of the Initiative, in October 2023 under the aegis of the FII Institute in partnership with Ministry of Energy, focuses activities around several fundamentals, which include protecting marine ecosystems, reducing pollution, and promoting sustainable ocean use, aligning with Bahri’s long-term ESG strategy and its commitment to responsible maritime growth.

By joining WAVE, Bahri underscores its role as a driving force in sustainable shipping and as a key enabler of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions. The partnership with WAVE reflects the alignment between Bahri’s sustainability strategy and the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), particularly the “30×30” target to protect 30 % of marine and terrestrial areas by 2030.

HRH Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States and Founder of the WAVE Initiative, said: "I am proud to champion the mission of the WAVE initiative, which seeks to advance a more responsible and globally coordinated approach to restoring the health of our oceans. Our oceans form the foundation of ecological stability and economic resilience worldwide, and they remain an essential asset for the future of humanity. The participation of strategic partners such as Bahri strengthens our collective ability to accelerate impactful scientific and practical efforts, drive innovation, and enable solutions that support a more balanced and sustainable future for generations to come."

Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey, CEO of Bahri, added: "By supporting this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding marine ecosystems and advancing the Kingdom’s leadership in sustainable maritime development. This partnership represents a meaningful step in our journey to strengthen ocean stewardship and collaborate with global partners to accelerate impactful scientific and operational solutions. Together, we aim to contribute to a safer, more resilient, and more sustainable future for the maritime industry and for generations to come."

As a WAVE partner, Bahri will help drive the practical implementation of ocean-regeneration goals through innovation, collaboration and responsible maritime practices, reinforcing its forward-looking approach to logistics and trade, one that leverages digital transformation, cleaner operations and sustainability-driven solutions to strengthen global supply chains.