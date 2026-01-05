New outlets cover more than 15,000 square meters of gross leasable area.

Announcement shows growing demand from international and Saudi brands to establish high-profile outlets within Diriyah Square.

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia – Diriyah Company has unveiled eight new brands for Diriyah Square, its mixed-use retail and lifestyle destination, as construction progresses on more than 400 shopping and dining outlets.

The newly confirmed brands include Adidas, Spinneys, Seven Luxury Wellness, OliOli, Al Dawaa Pharmacy, Alo Yoga, On Running and Fakeeh Clinic, further expanding the destination’s diverse mix of international lifestyle brands and essential Saudi services.

The multi-brand announcement demonstrates sustained leasing momentum and the confidence of major international and Saudi retail, wellness and lifestyle brands in the unique shopping and leisure environment of Diriyah Square. Designed as a people-first destination, Diriyah Square features traditional Najdi architectural themes and will be a fully walkable, pedestrianized open-air precinct.

Spanning over 15,000 square meters of gross leasable area, these newly announced brands reflect the breadth and diversity that Diriyah Square will offer. From a next-generation flagship Adidas store and the award-winning experiential children’s play museum OliOli, to the premium gym and spa experience at Seven Luxury Wellness, and active lifestyle leaders like Alo Yoga and Switzerland’s On Running, the mix reflects Diriyah Square’s commitment to a vibrant, multifaceted destination.

Announcing the latest brands, Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “These wonderful new brands further reinforce Diriyah Square’s position as Saudi Arabia’s premier lifestyle destination, offering a truly diversified retail mix, one that is deeply rooted in heritage while embracing the best of modernity. “From flagship wellness and athletic brands to premium grocery and everyday essentials, our latest additions enhance Diriyah Square’s appeal as an accessible, pedestrian-focused precinct that meets the everyday needs of our community.”

The latest signings build on previously announced commitments, including Majid Al Futtaim’s VOX Cinemas and seven leading retail brands. Earlier this year Diriyah Company awarded a $600 million (SAR 2.249 billion) construction contract to Salini Saudi Arabia, a subsidiary of the Webuild Group, for the development of Diriyah Square, encompassing 73 individual buildings and approximately 400 shell-and-core retail units.

Diriyah, The City of Earth, will contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to the Kingdom’s GDP, create nearly 180,000 jobs, become home to around 100,000 residents, and welcome 50 million annual visits in the future.

The destination will also offer modern office spaces designed for tens of thousands of professionals across technology, media, the arts, and education. It will feature world-class museums, a university, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah Arena, nearly 40 luxury hotels, a diverse array of restaurants, and premier leisure facilities such as the Golf Club Wadi Safar with its Greg Norman-designed championship course, as well as the Equestrian & Polo Club at Wadi Safar.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in January 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, Diriyah Company’s mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

