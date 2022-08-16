Farajalla, 20 months old and from Sennar state, Sudan, is the youngest of six. In May of this year, he suddenly became ill with a fever and could not eat or drink for five days. His father, a shepherd, was not home at the time, but his mother, 20-year-old Najat, decided to take him to Sinja Hospital for treatment, with her family’s help.

The doctor informed her that Farajalla was suffering from malnutrition and needed specialized care immediately.

“The cost of the treatment was very high,” said Najat. “We are a low-income family, and we cannot afford it. I brought him to the health centre in Abuhoujar. They provided him with therapeutic nutrition and treatment for free, as well as a nutritious meal. I bring him to the centre regularly to receive the meal. I gained knowledge about healthy nutrition, and I was told that the meal is specifically for Farajalla, not for the rest of my children.”

Farajalla was admitted to Save the Children's Outpatient Therapeutic Programme (OTP), funded by the Sudan Humanitarian Fund. At that time, he weighed only 5 kg and was 69 cm tall, with a mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) of 11 cm. He now weighs 7.5 kg, has grown to 71 cm and has an MUAC of 13 cm, which is a major improvement.