Human resource people are concerned. As automation becomes more featured in modern digital technologies, many HR staff are asking the same question: will automation replace me?

Their fears are not unfounded. According to surveys conducted by Gartner (https://apo-opa.co/4uo4fGQ), some companies are using AI as an excuse to reduce HR headcounts, and 79% of Chief HR Officers told AMS (https://apo-opa.co/4xj8Qg9) that they see notable concerns about job security among their teams.

Supporting human abilities

However, a report published last year by the International Labour Organisation (https://apo-opa.co/3SaBQGM) found that AI and automation are unlikely to replace HR staff. Instead, automation is producing significant productivity improvements for HR staff, says Mignon Wolmarans, HR Product Manager at Deel Local Payroll.

"HR jobs require people with complex problem-solving, creativity, and strong interpersonal skills. These are not abilities that a machine or software can replace. But HR people spend most of their time on manual tasks that actually reduce their ability to focus on priorities where their skills are needed the most."

This observation comes from working with clients who adopt automation in their HR environments, she adds.

"We sometimes encounter reluctance when we bring up automation, and the resistance is usually around a comfort with manual processes or gaps in training and skills that reduce people's confidence in technology. But when we work with them to overcome those concerns, they love what automation does and how it gives them more autonomy and focus."

How automation supports HR

Modern HR platforms, cloud software, can automate many routine HR tasks, either as processes designed by HR teams or as ready-to-use native features. These latter features match frequent HR tasks that would otherwise require significant manual processing, input from multiple people, or both.

Some examples include:

Leave management: Automate accruals based on length of service, salary grade, or a combination of the two. Automation applies forfeiture rules automatically, and if an employee's tenure ends, leave encashment is calculated and processed in a single automated action.

Claims: Self-service custom forms and document attachments streamline overtime and travel claims. These are processed through established rules and approvals, pushed to the responsible managers or heads of departments. As soon as a claim is approved, it automatically updates payslip information.

E-onboarding: Instead of HR practitioners capturing new employee information manually, ‌newcomers use online forms to complete their basic profile and address information, and attach key documents, all of which are loaded onto their profile and only require approval from HR.

Performance management: Set up different performance review layouts, forms, and templates for various roles, objectives, and indicators. Participants can attach supporting documents, while reviewers, managers, and other staff can submit their contributions. All the performance data feeds into central dashboards for complete control and visibility of the company's performance.

These automations reduce manual workloads and errors while extending features to other stakeholders in different departments. Crucially, they don't replace HR staff and instead give them the capacity to focus on intricate and human-centric activities that require more than capturing data and compiling reports. As mentioned, HR teams can also create automated processes and customised forms.

Creating digital confidence

The best HR software vendors offer training and skills honing for customers. For example, Deel Local Payroll provides training staff and extensive learning resources for its customers, helping them take charge of automation.

"People are most reluctant to adopt automation because of skills gaps, which feeds into fears that the technology will replace them. That's why we have a dedicated training department, one-to-one training, and e-learning courses that help fill those gaps," says Wolmarans.

The fear that automation will replace HR people is overstated, even if some company leaders consider it an option. Software cannot compare to what skilled HR professionals do best. But those same professionals focus overwhelmingly on manual tasks, taking time better spent on more complex and strategic priorities.

Automation doesn't replace HR professionals. When the right platform and vendor support them, it makes them better at their jobs.

About Deel Local Payroll:

Deel Local Payroll, powered by PaySpace, revolutionises payroll management. It offers online, multi-country payroll and HR management for businesses from start-ups through to enterprise in over 40 African countries, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Brazil.

Cloud-native, Deel Local Payroll, is scalable, configurable, highly secure, and easy-to-use—delivering anytime, anywhere access. It features payroll automation, self-service features, automatic legislation and feature updates, customised reporting, and more.

Since 2024, Deel Local Payroll has been part of Deel, operating as an independent subsidiary, serving its customers through the PaySpace platform.