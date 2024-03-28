The United States Embassy in Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe is pleased to invite the media to cover the upcoming visit of a delegation of U.S. Senators to the Instituto Técnico de Saúde de Luanda (formerly IMS) on March 28th at 13:30. The purpose of this visit is to highlight U.S. health assistance programs in Angola, particularly focusing on initiatives related to Malaria, HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, community and health development agents (ADECOS), medicine supply chain management, training of health experts, and family planning.

The visit to the Instituto Técnico de Saúde de Luanda is part of a larger agenda by five U.S. Senators, led by Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, to conduct oversight of Department of State, Health and Human Services, and Defense equities in Africa, alongside official discussions with U.S. and host nation government officials regarding political, economic, and security issues affecting bilateral and regional relationships.

The United States of America has been a steadfast partner in improving the health outcomes of Angolans, with nearly half of the approximately $1.48 billion in USG assistance provided to Angola over the last 25 years devoted to enhancing the country’s health system, training health personnel, procuring essential medicines and vaccines, and strengthening local laboratories. This visit aims to track progress made thus far and evaluate the impact of these initiatives on the lives of Angolan citizens.

Following the tour and assessment, a Senator from the United States and a senior Angolan health official will address the media to provide insights into the visit’s findings and discuss the ongoing bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Angola in the healthcare sector.

It is essential to recognize the pivotal role played by the U.S. Congress in funding international development and humanitarian aid, including assistance programs aimed at supporting health systems and addressing public health challenges in partner countries like Angola.

We look forward to your participation and coverage of this significant event. Please RSVP by March 26th at 12:00 pm to confirm your attendance and facilitate logistical arrangements. For further information, please contact the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy via email at pressluanda@state.gov or by phone at 923-284-117.