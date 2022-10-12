The United Nations Resident Coordinator (UNRC) for Seychelles and Mauritius, H.E Mrs Christine Umutoni, paid a farewell call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde yesterday at Maison Quéau de Quincy, to mark the end of her tenure as UNRC to Seychelles and Mauritius. She was accredited as the UNRC on 23rd January 2018.

During the meeting, H.E Umutoni elaborated on the work implemented during her time in office, namely through the changes in the coordination work of all UN agencies operating in Seychelles, the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Framework, and the first UN-Government Policy Dialogue that took place in June 2022. “It has been a pleasure serving in Seychelles, and I have no doubt that my successor will continue the work we have started,” expressed Mrs Umutoni.

On his part, Minister Radegonde expressed his sincere appreciation for the cooperation extended by the UN under her leadership, noting the excellent partnership shared throughout the years.

Other topics discussed were the Blue Economy, Tourism, and the Environment.

Also present at the meeting were the Director General for Multilateral Affairs, Ms Amenda Padayachy, and officials of the Foreign Affairs Department.