Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) continue to implement significant projects in Uganda, focusing on education, healthcare, vocational, and technical skills development, and experience sharing.

As part of this collaboration, a leather tailoring workshop was established at the Kampala Campus of IUIU, providing students with hands-on vocational training. This initiative carried out within the framework of bilateral cooperation with IUIU, aims to equip students with practical skills and enhance their employment opportunities.

The workshop is capable of producing a variety of leather products, including shoes, wallets, belts, and handbags. As part of the project, students have been given the opportunity to develop innovative and competitive products by blending traditional techniques with modern design. Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery for advanced training, the workshop aims to help students achieve production at international standards and enhance their competitiveness in the industry.

Supported by TİKA, this initiative will not only contribute to professional development but also empower young people in Uganda to cultivate their artistic and entrepreneurial vision.