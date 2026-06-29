Commodity trading company Trafigura will participate as a Silver Sponsor at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, taking place on October 12–16 in Cape Town. Its participation underscores the expanding role of international commodity traders in Africa's energy sector – not only as buyers of resources, but increasingly as providers of financing, logistics, market access and commercial expertise that strengthen energy security and unlock investment.

In April 2026, Trafigura signed a $1 billion oil prepayment agreement with Gabon, providing upfront financing to support the country's upstream expansion strategy. The financing is expected to help sustain national oil production above 220,000 barrels per day while supporting plans to triple refining capacity by 2030.

Beyond upstream financing, Trafigura is expanding its presence across Africa's downstream energy sector to strengthen regional refining capacity and fuel security. The company is among the bidders for a minority stake in South Africa's Natref Refinery. Through its subsidiary Puma Energy, Trafigura also operates fuel storage, distribution and retail infrastructure across Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, Ghana and Mozambique, strengthening regional fuel security and the reliable distribution of petroleum products.

The company is also strengthening Africa's position within global energy transition supply chains. In May 2026, Trafigura signed an agreement with the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Entreprise Générale du Cobalt and EVelution Energy to establish a long-term supply chain for Congolese cobalt to the U.S., supporting battery manufacturing and clean energy industries. The company also serves as an offtaker for copper produced by Ivanhoe Mines' Kamoa-Kakula complex, supporting mineral exports through the Lobito Corridor – a strategic transport route linking Central African mineral production to international markets.

Trafigura's energy transition portfolio extends beyond critical minerals. Through the Miombo Restoration Alliance, the company is supporting a $1 billion carbon removal and ecosystem restoration initiative spanning Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania and Malawi. The program aims to restore approximately 675,000 hectares of woodland while generating high-quality carbon credits. In Angola, Trafigura has also partnered with engineering firm ProMarks to support the development of up to 2 GW of renewable energy capacity, contributing to the country's long-term energy diversification strategy.

"Trafigura has demonstrated how commodity traders can serve as strategic partners in Africa's energy development – not only by connecting producers to global markets, but by providing the financing, logistics and commercial expertise needed to unlock new projects and strengthen regional energy security," said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. "As African countries pursue industrialization and greater value addition, partners that can mobilize capital, strengthen supply chains and expand market access will become increasingly important."

At AEW 2026, Trafigura executives are expected to participate in discussions on commodity financing, energy security, supply chain resilience and the evolving role of trading houses in Africa's industrialization agenda. The conference will provide policymakers, investors and industry leaders with an opportunity to engage directly with one of the commercial partners helping transform Africa's energy resources into long-term economic growth.