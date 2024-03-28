The General Secretariat of the Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program, a multi-donor, inter-regional program, launched in collaboration with Togo's Ministry of Road Transport, Air, and Rail an initiative aimed at empowering Togo's transport and transit sector. The "Training for Trainers" initiative is expertly facilitated by the International Road Transport Union (IRU) in Lomé, Togo.

The objective of this training is to equip trainers with the necessary skills to conduct high-quality educational sessions for professionals in the transport and transit sector. The training emphasizes strict adherence to national and international regulations while also setting new industry standards. This forward-thinking initiative aims to enhance the expertise of the distinguished trainers at the Center for Road Transport Professions in Togo. Apart from regulatory compliance, the program also focuses on creating a more efficient, secure, and robust transport environment.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of ITFC and AATB General Secretary stated “The AATB program is dedicated to fostering economic development in the Republic of Togo, particularly in harnessing the significant potential within the transportation sector. We support the efforts of both public and private sector actors who are working towards the development of a safe and efficient transport sector in the West African sub-region. This is crucial for fostering economic and trade integration. The training provided will equip industry professionals with the necessary skills to meet local, regional, and international standards. By participating in this initiative, trainers will not only enhance their own expertise but also contribute to Togo's development and progress."

The "Training for Trainers" initiative stands as a testament of the AATB Program’s unwavering commitment to fostering industry excellence and ensuring safety in member countries. As a pivotal component of AATB’s Togo Country Program, this initiative, supports the country's strategy to refine and transform the transport and transit infrastructure.

About the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program:

The AATB Program is a multi-donor, multi-country, and multi-organizations program supported by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Islamic Development Bank, The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and The Islamic Corporation for The Development of The Private Sector (ICD). The Program aims to promote and increase trade and investment ﬂows between African and Arab OIC Member Countries; provide and support trade ﬁnance and export credit insurance and enhance existing capacity-building tools relating to trade. The Program specifically focuses on supporting the key sectors of agriculture and related industries including textiles; the health industry including pharmaceuticals; infrastructure and transport; and petrochemicals, construction material, and technology.