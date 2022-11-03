Tanzania High Commission Abuja-Nigeria, on 31 October 2022, showcased, “Tanzania The Royal Tour Film”, during the18th Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, in Lagos, Nigeria. The event hosted over 500 participants and key stakeholders in the Tourism sector across Africa and MENA Region. Countries like South Africa, UAE (Dubai), Namibia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, Benin etc. were ably represented by their tour operators, travel agents and government entities.
The movie exposed the diverse and unique tour attractions in Tanzania to viewers and is expected to be a catalyst to increase traffic of tourist from the world and in particular West Africa into Tanzania.