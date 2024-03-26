Spark+ Africa Fund Partner Peter George will speak on opportunities in financing clean cooking solutions in sub-Saharan Africa at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum.

The $64-million impact investment fund finances companies that provide next-generation, scalable and distributed cooking energy solutions utilizing a range of fuel types, such as biomass, biogas, ethanol, electricity and LPG. With around 940 million people in sub-Saharan Africa without access to clean cooking fuels and technologies, the fund aims to address this critical need and transform clean cooking into a commercial, private sector-led industry. Spark+ Africa Fund is also expected to discuss the role of carbon credits in making the business models it finances both viable and more affordable for consumers.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/49krKXM) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Support for the fund has come from the African Development Bank, European Commission, Denmark’s Investment Fund for Developing Countries and the Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries, along with a range of private capital partners. Uniting DFIs, multilateral banks, private equity firms, pension funds and other financial partners, IAE 2024 serves to catalyze new financing tools, business models and technologies to bridge Africa’s energy investment gap and meet its long-term electrification and clean cooking access targets.