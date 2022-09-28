Dappled in Spring sunshine and to the sound of beating drums and pulsating energy, the Western Cape today played host extraordinaire to World Tourism Day celebration at the Ecology Lifestyle Farm, nested in the Overberg. Ecology Lifestyle Farm is a black, female-owned enterprise that is affiliated to the Women in Tourism Western Cape Chapter. The celebration is the culmination of the month’s tourism activations across the country.

Tourism Month is celebrated annually in September to highlight South Africa’s diverse tourism offerings as well as the sector’s significant contribution to the country’s economy. Inspired by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), World Tourism Day celebrations provides a platform for the South African sector to celebrate, reflect and commemorate its milestones in relation to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. This year’s theme was declared as: “Rethinking Tourism – Opportunities Await” and addresses the progress made in the pandemic aftermath and how policymakers and the tourism sector have been able to adapt and rethink tourism to ensure the sector becomes more resilient.

The purpose of highlighting Tourism Month is to create awareness about domestic tourism activities planned and to enthuse South Africans to travel their country.

Post the pandemic, there is a strong focus on recovery and rebuilding the sector. The Department has worked very closely with South African Tourism to localise the international theme in order to align it to the country’s strategic focus areas as well as the Department’s mandate and Tourism Month objectives.

Ms Mireille Wenger, Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities said: “Tourism is a significant contributor to the economy and its full potential needs to be unlocked for recovery of the sector.”

Domestic Tourism has a sharp focus during Tourism Month and South Africans were encouraged to travel and explore their country to help revive the sector as well as to promote nation building and social cohesion through the iconic Sho’t Left campaign.

“Our warm hospitality sets us apart and positions us as a much sought after destination. Let us go and explore the remarkable beauty that our country has to offer. In South Africa, We Do Tourism!” the MEC concluded.