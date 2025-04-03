As part of the skills and technology transfer process outlined by the commitments under the concession for Guinea’s Single Window for Foreign Trade (GUCEG), Webb Fontaine (www.WebbFontaine.com), in collaboration with Sourcemind Training Academy, proudly celebrates the successful graduation of the first cohort from its software engineering training program.

This six-month program is fully aligned with the national capacity- building strategy and embodies the vision of transferring technical expertise to the Guinean State as the GUCEG concession approaches its completion.

Through this initiative, Webb Fontaine concretely demonstrates its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by fostering local expertise capable of maintaining, enhancing, and innovating technological systems, particularly those related to GUCEG.

Of the 18 candidates enrolled, 15 graduates from this inaugural cohort have gained specialized skills in Java development, Java Spring, databases, data structures and algorithms, DevOps, and front-end development. They have worked on practical projects addressing real-world needs, such as learning management systems, HR platforms, and commercial management tools.

“These achievements represent a critical milestone in the strategy to sustain GUCEG’s technological gains. They also lay the foundation for a more autonomous local IT ecosystem, essential for the ongoing technical and operational continuity of Guinea’s digital administrative systems.This first cohort trained through Sourcemind Academy reflects our strong commitment to ensuring the sustainability of GUCEG’s technological assets by investing in local, resilient expertise,” said Mamady Doumbouya, Director General of GUCEG.

“At Webb Fontaine, we believe that true digital transformation comes through knowledge transfer. This graduation marks our concrete commitment to a sovereign digital future for Guinea,” said Alioune Ciss, CEO of Webb Fontaine.

“This program is fully in line with our national strategy for capacity building. It represents a major step toward building a modernized and autonomous public administration, driven by Guinean talent,” said Facinet SYLLA, Minister of Budget.

About SourceMind:

Sourcemind is a high-level technological training center established by Webb Fontaine. Its mission is to equip young local talents with immediately operational skills, leveraging professional training methodologies aligned with international standards.

Within the context of GUCEG, Sourcemind plays a vital role in transferring technical expertise, preparing a local workforce capable of maintaining, optimizing, and developing future digital platforms for the Guinean government.