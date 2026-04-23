Kátia Epalanga, Executive Administrator of Angola’s national oil company Sonangol, has been appointed President of the Muhatu Energy Angola Management Network, in a move that reinforces the organization’s role at a pivotal stage in Angola’s oil and gas expansion. She succeeds Nicola Mvuayi – Executive Administrator at the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency (ANPG) – as the country advances deepwater, gas and low-carbon projects that are reshaping workforce and leadership priorities across the sector.

Epalanga brings over 23 years of experience to the role, having held various executive roles at Sonangol and Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas. As a Senior Petroleum Installations Engineer with a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering, Epalanga has also worked with major international oil companies, including Chevron and TotalEnergies. She worked with TotalEnergies on the engineering and execution of two FPSOs for the Kaombo project - Angola’s largest oil development.

Strengthening Inclusion, Women-Led Innovation

Established in 2022, Muhatu has emerged as a critical platform for advancing the participation of women across Angola’s oil and gas sector. The organization operates at the intersection of professional development, advocacy and industry alignment, working closely with operators, regulators and service companies to improve access, representation and leadership pathways for women.

Under its previous leadership, Muhatu focused on building institutional credibility and expanding its engagement with industry stakeholders. This included strengthening partnerships with national entities such as Sonangol and the ANPG, while promoting mentorship and skills development initiatives. The organization also played a role in aligning gender inclusion with broader local content policies, ensuring that workforce development strategies reflected Angola’s long-term industrial objectives.

Epalanga’s appointment signals a continuation – and likely an acceleration – of this agenda. Her leadership comes with expectations of deeper industry integration, particularly as projects become more technically complex and capital intensive. The next phase for Muhatu will require moving beyond advocacy into measurable outcomes: increased female representation in technical roles, stronger participation in project execution and greater visibility in leadership positions.

A Critical Time for the Market

Epalanga’s appointment comes at a critical time for Angola, as the country looks towards sustaining production above one million barrels per day through accelerated exploration and brownfield developments. The country is actively repositioning its oil and gas sector through a combination of regulatory reform, aggressive licensing rounds and targeted investments in both oil and gas infrastructure. At the same time, projects are becoming more diversified – spanning ultra-deepwater developments, gas monetization and emerging low-carbon technologies such as carbon capture integration.

Within this evolving landscape, the demand for a skilled, adaptable and inclusive workforce is rising. Muhatu is positioned to address this shift by expanding the talent pool and ensuring broader participation by women across the oil and gas industry. This alignment will be visible at the upcoming Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition - taking place September 9-10 with a pre-conference day on September 8. As the premier platform for the oil and gas sector, the event positions local content and inclusion at the forefront of discussions on Angola’s oil and gas future.

As a long-term participant at the event, Muhatu plays a central role in reinforcing the role of women in the sector. Epalanga’s appointment gives Muhatu a stronger mandate heading into the event, elevating its role from participant to strategic voice in discussions around talent, inclusion and execution capacity. In this context, the leadership change is not peripheral – it aligns directly with the industry’s immediate priorities and the outcomes AOG is designed to drive.