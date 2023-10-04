Mauritanian logistics services provider Sogeco has joined the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 conference (https://apo-opa.info/3RLgtth) as a Gold Sponsor – taking place in Nouakchott, Mauritania. Under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy, and Mines; the Mauritanian Oil and Mining Company; Petrosen; COS-Petrogaz; and the African Energy Chamber, the third edition of the conference will take place from November 21 to 22.

Sogeco, originally founded in 1972 to provide vessel and cargo management services in Nouakchott Port, has evolved into an international service provider with various facilities and skills. Bolloré Group, an international transport operator, is a 50% shareholder in Sogeco. Through this agreement, the Mauritanian logistics provider has access to a global network comprising 525 offices in 92 countries. Specially-focused services are offered to the oil and gas industry, such as cargo shipping, concentrating on the destinations most relevant to upstream, downstream, and construction requirements.

As a prominent Gold Sponsor of the MSGBC Oil, Gas, and Power 2023 event, Sogeco is poised to play a crucial role in the region's burgeoning energy landscape. Sogeco's extensive portfolio of oilfield services, encompassing drilling, well testing, and workover operations, holds immense significance in the realm of exploration. Prominent industry leaders such as TotalEnergies and Shell are actively involved in the exploration phase in Mauritania. Leveraging Sogeco's expertise can play a pivotal role in unlocking the abundant energy potential within the region, thereby catalyzing economic prosperity not only in Mauritania but also extending its positive impact beyond borders.

“With the resurgence of exploration in the region and the progress of ongoing projects like Grande Tortue Ahmeyim, Sogeco has the potential to become a key player in the regional energy sector. As a Mauritanian company, Sogeco plays a vital role in strengthening local content, contributing to economic development and nurturing national expertise," said International Conference Director at Energy Capital&Power, Sandra Jeque.

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 is a crucial milestone for the energy sector, bringing together key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss the most recent advancements and opportunities. This event acts as a catalyst for information exchange, networking, and developing relationships that will contribute to the MSGBC region's energy sector's long-term success.