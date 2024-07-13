The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolences following the passing of Dr. Guy Ahmoye.

"Seychelles is deeply saddened following the passing of one of the most respected and known Seychellois doctors, Dr. Guy Ahmoye. On behalf of the country and on my personal behalf, I wish to extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends.

Through his profession as a prominent physician, Dr Ahmoye, whether in Seychelles or overseas truly touched many lives. His passing is a great loss for the country and the medical profession.

May his loved ones find peace and comfort in the memories they cherish of him. His legacy lives on through the many lives he touched and served as one of the best Seychellois doctors of his generation."