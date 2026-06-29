President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, this morning welcomed the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, to State House during a courtesy call held as part of Seychelles' 50th Jubilee celebrations.

President Herminie expressed his appreciation to H.E. Youssouf for the honour of attending the nation's Golden Jubilee celebrations. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed the various challenges facing African countries, with particular emphasis on the vulnerability of Seychelles as a Small Island Developing State.

The President noted that Seychelles has come a long way since gaining Independence in 1976 and has become one of the richest countries in Africa. However, he stressed that the country continues to experience external shocks, particularly because of ongoing global conflicts and the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, which has had an impact on the economy.

President Herminie also highlighted the wider challenges confronting the African continent, including crises, terrorism and conflicts.

He underscored the importance of African solidarity, stating:

"Africa needs to stay united. Africa needs to stand together. We are the richest continent in Africa, and we are too rich to be poor."

H.E. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf congratulated President Herminie and the people of Seychelles on the country's "wonderful and colourful celebration", noting that it demonstrated the unity of the Seychellois people.

The discussions also focused on the challenges facing the African continent. H.E. Youssouf commended Seychelles for its remarkable achievements despite its limited resources, highlighting that the country continues to rank amongst Africa's leading nations.

He further stated that the new African Union Commission is placing a strong focus on the blue economy, ocean governance and climate change.

Praising President Herminie's leadership, H.E. Youssouf said that through good governance, leadership and vision, Seychelles has continued to achieve success.

He concluded by reaffirming that the African Union would support Seychelles in its vision of fostering greater unity amongst African countries.

President Herminie reiterated Seychelles' commitment to strengthening its collaboration with the African Union.

Also present at the meeting were the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mr Barry Faure; Principal Secretary, Mr Ian Madeleine; Dr Yann Bedzigui, Chief of Staff; and Mr Steve Lalande, Director of Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation.