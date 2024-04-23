Cooperation with the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), air connectivity, collaboration in tourism, sports, amongst others, were discussed during the courtesy call of the Ambassador-designate of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Muhammed Mutair Ammash Al-Shmalani Al-Enazi, on the Principal Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Department, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave.

During their meeting, on Monday 22nd April 2024 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, the two diplomats also discussed the signing of the Visa Waiver Agreement for holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports, as well as the Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Committee on Cooperation.

Principal Secretary Fock Tave expressed her gratitude to the Government of Qatar for its continued support, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and welcomed the possibility of future collaboration.

Ambassador-designate Al-Enazi will present his Credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday 23rd April 2024.