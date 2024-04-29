On this occasion, Mr. Thanabordee Joothong, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. spoke on the topic of “Sustainability in ASEAN” and underscored the importance of ASEAN Centres as a way forward for cooperation, including the ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogue (ACSDSD) in Thailand.

On 24 April 2024, the ASEAN Committee in Cairo together with the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs (ECFA) organised a seminar at Tahrir Diplomatic Club in Cairo. The seminar aimed to promote better understanding and strengthen relations between ASEAN and Egypt. It covers wide-ranging topics from politics, trade, investment, society and culture as well as regional issues of mutual interest. There were high-level representatives from various sectors as speakers, including former Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt for Asian Affairs, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt for Cultural Relations, Executives from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, and Suez Canal Economic Zone. There were over 50 attendants from academia and business sectors.

