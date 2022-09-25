The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation


On September 23, Sergey Lavrov had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Simeón Oyono Esono Angue on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The ministers discussed the state of bilateral relations as well as the current international agenda with a focus on acute regional issues on the African continent.

They stressed the crucial importance of the second Russia-Africa Summit due to be held in St Petersburg in 2023 for strengthening diverse relations of the Russian Federation with African nations.

