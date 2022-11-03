The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan will lead the Seychelles delegation at the upcoming twenty-seventh Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held from the 06th to 18th November 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

This annual conference brings countries together to promote decisive actions towards achieving the world’s collective climate goals as agreed under the Paris Agreement and the Convention.

President Ramkalawan will be among the Heads of State and Government to participate in the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit (SCIS). This will include the official opening ceremony, round tables, high-level side events, and delivery of national statements. Building on the outcome and momentum of COP 26 in Glasgow last year, nations are expected to demonstrate at COP 27 that they are in a new era of implementation by turning their commitments under the Paris Agreement into action.

During his mission in Egypt, the President will also engage in various other side events and bilateral talks relevant for Seychelles.

The President will depart on Saturday 5th November and will be back in the country on 13th November 2022.

During his absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.