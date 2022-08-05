President Wavel Ramkalawan received the Divisional Senior Vice President, International Affairs Emirates group, Sheikh Majid Al Mualla at State House yesterday morning.

The President welcomed Sheikh Majid Al Mualla on his official visit to Seychelles and expressed his hope that it serves to pave new avenues develop new partnerships and reinforce cooperation in the field of aviation and tourism.

“Thank you for your service to Seychelles over the years, Emirates has been one of our number one faithful partners and we look forward to enhancing the relations” said President Ramkalawan.

During their discussion the President and Sheikh Majid Al Mualla exchanged views on several ideas of the way forward and propositions to enhance relations.

Speaking to the local press after his courtesy call on the President, Sheikh Majid Al Mualla expressed appreciation with the Government for the continuous support.

“Seychelles is one of the first destinations to re-open during the COVID-19 Pandemic, we appreciate the very good support we received. We are committed to this market, we have been in Seychelles for 20 years, with double daily flights and we look forward to broadening and increasing our partnership and operation,” he said.

Other members of the delegation of the Emirates Group included Manager Indian Ocean Islands, Mr. Oomar Ramtoola, andCountry Manager Seychelles, Mrs. Denise Prea.

Emirates airline has been flying to Seychelles since January 2004 and employs more than 100 Seychellois airline professionals.